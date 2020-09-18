Bertello Pizza Oven: What Happened After Shark Tank Deal, “It’s Romantic”

On Season 11 of Shark Tank, Andy Bert and Eric Bert, two brothers from Woodbury, Minnesota, donned white chef jackets and hats and pitched their portable wood fire and gas outdoor pizza oven, Bertello. It makes Neapolitan pizza in 90 seconds!

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon]

The Bert Brothers went into the Tank seeking an investment of $120,000 in exchange for 10 percent equity. They left with a $120,000 investment from Chef Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary, for 25 percent.

The Bertello Shark Tank episode originally aired in March 2020. Since then, O’Leary has been doing his part to promote Bertello, as seen in the home video below.

Make sure your volume is on to hear O’Leary groan with enthusiasm and to see him interact with his son. “Sloopy and delicious! It’s crazy good, beyond fantastic,” O’Leary claims at the end. He even dances a bit in the one-minute video and says, “This reminds me of Paris at night. I’m not kidding, it’s romantic.”

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 pm on ABC.