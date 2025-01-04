Nikki Glaser Stuns in Plunging Bodysuit, “Please Be Filthy”

Get ready to see more of stand-up comedian and actress Nikki Glaser (Trainwreck, I Feel Pretty, Inside Amy Schumer). The blonde beauty is promoting her upcoming gig as the host of the Golden Globe Awards on CBS this Sunday in a variety of provocative fashion-forward ensembles, including the custom cutout bodysuit and metallic suit below by design label Off-White.

Celebrity stylists Dani + Emma wrote of the look: “Creating this custom Off White look with the team was such a surreal experience,” and thanked Simon Alexander Lee for “being an angel to work with on this project 🫶🏻” (Lee handles celebrity collaborations for Off-White.)

Glaser’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the look including Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model Camille Kostek who replied: “Proud friend” with a clapping hands and red heart emoji.

One fan urged the Golden Globes host to “please be as filthy as cbs will allow.” As seen and heard below, Glaser is known for speaking frankly about sex.

It’s not the first time Glaser has turned heads while promoting an awards show, as seen below in a translucent bodycon dress by Tom Ford for Gucci at the 2024 Emmy Awards, which she hosted.

It will be a big year for Glaser: she also stars in the upcoming Amazon Prime series Unsettling with the show’s creator, fellow comedian/actress Jamie Lee (Crashing, Plan B, Teachers). It’s about two 30-year-old best friends without children who decide to “go in” on a baby together and adjust to life as new, platonic parents.