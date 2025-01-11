Mel Gibson’s Story Is “Going to Get People Killed” Says Pharmacologist

Hollywood movie star Mel Gibson (Braveheart, Lethal Weapon, Mad Max, The Passion of Christ) recently partied with a MAGA crowd including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and country music duo Big & Rich at a party to promote Tucker Carlson‘s new brand of nicotine pouches. See promotional party video below.

Note: Nicotine is a highly addictive chemical; nicotine pouches are not FDA-approved.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/Bc7JauH5e4 — Alp Pouch (@alppouch) December 26, 2024

On Thursday, Gibson was the guest on The Joe Rogan Experience, where Gibson told what he described as a “good story” in which he said three of his friends had been cured of stage four cancer after taking the drugs ivermectin and fenbendazole.

Several medical professionals are speaking out against Gibson’s “good story,” including medical pharmacologist David Juurlink, head of the Clinical Pharmacology and Toxicology division at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, who replied: “This is going to get people killed.”

This is going to get people killed https://t.co/qRqrVxp831 — David Juurlink (@DavidJuurlink) January 10, 2025

Infectious diseases Dr. Neil Stone, also responded to the interview: “PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT If you unfortunately are diagnosed with cancer, please consult a qualified oncologist. Do not take medical advice from Joe Rogan and Mel Gibson.”

Get ready to see and hear more of Gibson — but in his areas of expertise: he’s promoting his upcoming film Flight Risk (he directs) starring Mark Wahlberg. Flight Risk will be released in theaters on January 24. It’s about a pilot (Wahlberg) who transports an Air Marshal (Michelle Dockery) accompanying a fugitive (Topher Grace) to trial. “As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem.”