Lara Trump Models New Sports Bra, Leggings, “I Know What You Want”

Lara Trump, RNC co-chair and daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, withdrew her name in December as a possible candidate to replace Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State.

Ms. Trump, who launched an eponymous activewear brand in November, recently revealed the company’s new collection, The Hero Collection, which she says is inspired by She-ra (a fictional superheroine in the Masters of the Universe franchise).

Trump wrote: “As a young girl, I was captivated by Shera—the bold Princess of power. Whether it was her sword, her vibrant colors, or the strength she carried, she inspired me to believe in the power of my own voice.”

With photos of Ms. Trump modeling a rainbow-pattern sports bra and matching leggings, she wrote that the collection “is all about activating your inner strength,” and encouraged her millions of followers to “shop today and wear your power with pride!” She used the Madison Calley song, “I Know What You Want.”

As seen above, there is an “American Collection,” too, which includes sets in red, white and blue. The signature bra sells for $85; the leggings $98.