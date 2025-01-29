Kristen Stewart Unbuttons Sheer Chanel Suit, ‘Love Me’

Hollywood movie star Kristen Stewart (The Twilight Saga, Snow White and the Huntsman) isn’t on social media so her fans rely on the paparazzi and celebrity stylist Tara Swennen to share photos of the actress striking a pose.

Swennen didn’t disappoint this weekend when she shared the photos below of Stewart in an unbuttoned sheer suit by French design powerhouse Chanel. Swipe to see closeup photos.

Of course it’s not the first time Stewart has unbuttoned her Chanel suit, see below with Swennen (in the red dress).

Stewart turned heads in the chic ensemble at the premiere of her new film, Love Me.

It’s a “postapocalyptic romance” in which a buoy (Stewart) and a satellite (Steven Yeun, Minari, Nope) meet online and fall in love “after the end of human civilization.” Trailer below.

Makeup artist Jillian Dempsey (wife of actor Patrick Dempsey) reported: “I was lucky enough to see this film & loved it! No pun intended.”

Stewart’s fans are going wild over the trailer for Love Me. As one replied: “Finally, an original movie that people are gonna dismiss and then wonder why all they get is remakes and reboots. I’ll definitely be seeing this.” Another gave a round of applause to Stewart’s co-star and wrote: “Choosing Steven Yeun as the Love interest – chef’s kiss.” Note: Love Me will be released in theaters on Friday, January 31.