Jessica Alba Crawls Through Tiny Window in Mini Dress, “The Door is Locked!”

Hollywood star and CEO of The Honest Company Jessica Alba (Fantastic Four, Dark Angel, Sin City, Machete, Spy Kids) is busy at work filming Season 3 of her popular reality home improvement series Honest Renovations with her best friend co-host Lizzie Mathis.

The brunette beauty shared the video below which features, according to Alba, “On set shenanigans.”

That’s Alba crawling through a small window in a red mini dress and black combat boots. In the video, you can hear someone (off-camera) saying: “The door is locked, she can’t come in.”

Alba’s fans are going wild over the “doggy door” video. As one replied: “Seriously always gorgeous.” They also approved of her “morning yoga” video below. As another fan replied: “Crush renewed.”

Get ready to see more of Alba: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming racecar family biopic Maserati: The Brothers with Michele Morrone and Lorenzo de Moor as the titular characters. Bonus: Sir Anthony Hopkins and Andy Garcia co-star. Directed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco (Crash), Maserati: The Brothers is expected to be released in theaters later in the year.