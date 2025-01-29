“You’ll Laugh, You’ll Cry” — Antonio Banderas Flexes with WWE Star in Super Bowl Ad

When not promoting his most recent film, the erotic thriller Babygirl with Nicole Kidman, Hollywood movie star Antonio Banderas (Desperado, The Mask of Zorro, Puss in Boots, Spy Kids) is revving up for Super Bowl LIX.

As seen in the teaser ad below, a tuxedo-clad Banderas helps (an actor playing) WWE star “Macho Man” Randy Savage — rocking his customary wrestling-ready ripped tank top/spandex ensemble — open a pesky jar of pickles.

[Note: The real “Macho Man” Randy Savage died in 2011 at the age of 58.]

“Randy” appreciates Banderas’s help and says, “Thank you, Tony. You’re a real friend, you know that?” Banderas replied, “Don’t thank me, thank Bosch for putting us in the same big game commercial together.”

Bosch, which is headquartered in Germany, is known for its power tools and home appliances. One of the brand’s mottos is: “The more you use Boschʼs expertly engineered power tools and home appliances, the more you feel like a Bosch.” (You feel powerful. Confident. Suave.)

Bosch promises viewers: “Youʼll laugh. Youʼll cry. Youʼll think about power tools and appliances more than you ever imagined possible.”

Banderas’ commercial with Bosch will air during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9.

Note: Get ready to see more of Banderas: he also stars in the soon-to-be released family film Paddington in Peru with Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey) and Emily Mortimer (The Newsroom, Lars and the Real Girl).

As seen in trailer above, Banderas plays the captain of a ship which transports Paddington and family into the Amazon. Paddington in Peru will be in U.S. theaters on Valentine’s Day, February 14.