Jessica Simpson Breaks Silence with “Mommy” Post

Singer/actress/fashion guru Jessica Simpson revealed on social media that she’s working on new music. Her fans “can’t wait” — even though they certainly have — as it’s been 15 years since the star released her last and seventh album, Happy Christmas (2010).

As seen below in the studio, Simpson says the new music represents “the soundtrack of my soul.”

On a personal note, People magazine last week confirmed rumors that Simpson and her husband of 10 years, former NFL player Eric Johnson, have split. The couple share three children: daughters Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 12, and Birdie Mae, 5, and son Ace Knute, 11.

The last time Simpson posted a photo of her husband was on his birthday on September 2023, below, with their kids.

In her first post since the Johnson split news dropped, Simpson has broken her silence on Instagram with a post to celebrate her own “mommy,” Tina Simpson, on her birthday.

With the photo above, Jessica Simpson wrote: “Happy Birthday to my Mommy- the giver of abundance, love, passion, and purpose. Your light is the brightest of all-assembled by the multitudes of your individual blessings that create iridescent and unique sparks!”

She added: “I love to love you, make you proud, hug you and work alongside you each and every day for eternity! Thank you for making me a priority and for always giving me the no matter what kind of love!”