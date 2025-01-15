GOP Senator Praises Trump’s “Entrepreneur” Cabinet Pick, “We Need Guys Like You”

Before Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump‘s pick for Secretary of Defense, was questioned sharply by Senate Democrats about his qualifications and past indiscretions, Hegseth was welcomed to his Senate hearing by Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS).

Wicker admitted Hegseth’s nomination was “unconventional” — as the TV personality and National Guard veteran does not possess anything like the traditional background and experience of previous Defense Secretaries.

But Wicker presented the Hegseth glass as half full and favorably compared the nominee to Trump, saying that his being unconventional may be exactly what makes him an “excellent choice.” (Trump, of course, had no experience in government or representing Americans as an elected official prior to being elected president in 2016.)

While Hegseth’s confirmation faces resistance and will represent a hard-won victory in the Republican-dominated Senate for Trump 2.0, the GOP can take delight in the very different introduction that Senator John Hoeven‘s (R-ND) gave to Trump’s pick for Energy Secretary, Chris Wright, at his hearing in front of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

Appreciated the opportunity to introduce @ChrisAWright_, @realDonaldTrump’s nominee to lead the Dept of @ENERGY, at his confirmation hearing. He’s the right pick to bring down energy costs for American families & strengthen our national security. pic.twitter.com/msAqt3RCRL — Senator John Hoeven (@SenJohnHoeven) January 15, 2025

Hoeven, former Governor of North Dakota, praised Wright — the CEO of North America’s second largest hydraulic fracturing company Liberty Energy — for “the huge impact” he’s had in the energy sector where he has created “the right climate, the right legal tactics, and regulatory climate to encourage energy development.”

Hoeven added, “It came down to entrepreneurs, great thinkers, people who are smart, well-trained and motivated, people who had gone to places like MIT and Berkeley and had the greatest, latest understanding of technologies.” (Wright is a graduate of both schools.)

“We need guys like you, Chris, that really understand energy, all aspects of energy…you have that incredible knowledge and understanding and capability to drive this technology.” Hoeven told Wright he thought he was the perfect person for the job due to “your training, your education, your interest, your accomplishments, and your experience.”

Yet while Wright isn’t expected to face the kind of personal scrutiny Hegseth faces, his nomination — as an energy industry insider — is drawing significant protest from environmentalists and climate activists who agree with Hoeven that Wright has had “huge impact” — but they don’t celebrate the fact.