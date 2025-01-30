2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

FOLLOW @ APPLE | MSN | FLIPBOARD | GOOGLE

Bridget Moynahan Stuns in Throwback Topless Pic, “Gorgeous”

by in Culture | January 30, 2025

Bridget Moynahan

Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan on Blue Bloods, photo: John Paul Filo/CBS

Before launching her acting career, Bridget Moynahan (Blue Bloods, I, Robot, John Wick) was a professional model. The brunette beauty often entertains her followers on social media with throwback modeling photos, as seen on a 1997 cover of TimeOut New York magazine, below.

When she shared the stunning black-and-white topless photo below (and gave photo credit to Patrick Clinton), she used the hashtag #babybridget.

Moynahan’s fans are going wild with praise. As one replied: “Still just as beautiful today as back then!” More than one replied: “Gorgeous.”

Moynahan has finished filming the final season of Blue Bloods, but she still keeps in touch with her co-stars including Tom Selleck. With the photo below, Moynahan wished her TV dad “the happiest of birthdays.” Selleck turned 80 on Wednesday.

Get ready to see more of Moynahan: she stars in the upcoming musical drama movie Original Sound.

It’s about a talented young musician (David Lambert, The Fosters) who gets his big break when one of his tracks is pilfered by an up-and-coming singer (Laura Marano, Austin & Ally). Monyanhan’s Blue Bloods co-star Gregory Jbara (DCPI Garrett Moore) directs, and Eric Stoltz also stars (see photos from the set above).