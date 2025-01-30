Bridget Moynahan Stuns in Throwback Topless Pic, “Gorgeous”

Before launching her acting career, Bridget Moynahan (Blue Bloods, I, Robot, John Wick) was a professional model. The brunette beauty often entertains her followers on social media with throwback modeling photos, as seen on a 1997 cover of TimeOut New York magazine, below.

When she shared the stunning black-and-white topless photo below (and gave photo credit to Patrick Clinton), she used the hashtag #babybridget.

Moynahan’s fans are going wild with praise. As one replied: “Still just as beautiful today as back then!” More than one replied: “Gorgeous.”

Moynahan has finished filming the final season of Blue Bloods, but she still keeps in touch with her co-stars including Tom Selleck. With the photo below, Moynahan wished her TV dad “the happiest of birthdays.” Selleck turned 80 on Wednesday.

Missing this guy so much. Wishing him the happiest of birthdays! #80 pic.twitter.com/JY89Lip2vU — Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan) January 29, 2025

Get ready to see more of Moynahan: she stars in the upcoming musical drama movie Original Sound.

It’s about a talented young musician (David Lambert, The Fosters) who gets his big break when one of his tracks is pilfered by an up-and-coming singer (Laura Marano, Austin & Ally). Monyanhan’s Blue Bloods co-star Gregory Jbara (DCPI Garrett Moore) directs, and Eric Stoltz also stars (see photos from the set above).