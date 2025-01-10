Angel Reese Stuns in Bodycon Dress with Thigh-High Slit, “Fashion Girlie”

WNBA player Angel Reese graces the cover of Vogue‘s Winter Issue in a stunning red bodycon dress with a sky-high slit by Italian design house Versace.

The fashion magazine reports that the 6’3″ basketball forward with the Chicago Sky “was a fashion girlie from young too.” Reese said: “I was always in my mom’s closet, putting on her stuff. I liked to carry a purse. Hair done. I wanted to look put together. I still do.”

Reese’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the fashion-forward looks. Former WNBA star Lisa Leslie replied: “Vogue Barbie for the Win” with a series of fire emojis. And Sheryl Swoopes also replied: “LET’S GO!!!”

When “Bayou Barbie” decided she was going pro, she made the announcement via Vogue, not ESPN. The Winter Issue also features Olympic sprinter Gabby Thomas (below), and tennis pro Frances Tiafoe.

Maya Singer, who wrote the article that accompanies the photos above, wrote on Instagram: “…a little vexed about posting this while LA burns – but anyway, new stuff by me on the cover(s) of the winter issue of VOGUE if you want/need some distracting. Print out soon, online now. Download the app! It’s genuinely very good. ❤️ to my friends on the West Coast.”