Ozzy Osbourne’s Son Reaches Out to Elon Musk During LA Wildfires

Reality TV star Jack Osbourne, son of heavy metal music legend Ozzy Osbourne (a.k.a. the Prince of Darkness) shared a clip from ABC News featuring TV journalist David Muir reporting live from the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

When Muir turns his back to the camera, as seen in the video below, he reveals a clothespin is keeping his jacket taut in the back.

Osbourne — host and producer of the paranormal podcast and YouTube series Ghosts and Grit — captioned it: “Nice Jacket Bro. Glad you look nice and svelte with those clothes line pegs, while our city burns to the ground,” and tagged X owner @elonmusk.”

Nice Jacket Bro. Glad you look nice and svelte with those clothes line pegs, while our city burns to the ground. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/bGQ3zvF6lr — Jack Osbourne (@JackOsbourne) January 9, 2025

Fans of the MAGA movement and Musk are replying with predictable comments including “Everything is fake about mainstream media.”

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly chimed in on Muir’s use of clothespins: “The abject vanity. Why is he wearing a pretend fireman’s jacket to begin with? Bc he’s an actor performing a role. Which makes the waist-cinching clothespins in the back perfectly on brand. Ppl are dying/losing everything & he’s worried about how svelte his waist looks.”

The abject vanity. Why is he wearing a pretend fireman’s jacket to begin with? Bc he’s an actor performing a role. Which makes the waist-cinching clothespins in the back perfectly on brand. Ppl are dying/losing everything & he’s worried about how svelte his waist looks. Can you… https://t.co/ZEw0Nxibhf — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 9, 2025

ABC refuted claims that Muir was concerned about fashion while reporting on the wildfires.

“Here’s an anchor standing in the middle of horrific wildfires where people have lost everything. David is solely focused on the people who are suffering and the heroic efforts of the firefighters — and that’s what everyone should be focused on,” said a spokesperson in a statement.