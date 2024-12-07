Zooey Deschanel Meets with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Gets a Gift

Hollywood star Zooey Deschanel (Elf, New Girl, Harold and the Purple Crayon) was one of many celebrities who attended Crystal Ming Minkoff‘s winter holiday dinner on Friday. With the photos below, Deschanel called Minkoff, the “hostess with the mostest.”

Minkoff, also invited her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Jennifer Tilly, Real Housewives of Orange County stars Heather Dubrow and Tamra Judge, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, former Vanderpump Rules star Scheana, and other entertainers including Paula Abdul and Ashlee Simpson.

Swipe to see Deschanel filming Dubrow digging into the decadent dessert — a pear with what appears to be a bed of feathers. Deschanel says it looks like an egg with feathers coming out of it. Dubrow says it tastes like cotton candy with a “marzipan-y, macaroon vibe.”

Minkoff wrote of the party: “I channeled my inner Oprah and hosted a dinner party, complete with laughter, love, and—of course—my favorite things!” with a wrapped gift emoji.

She added, “From the first toast to the last surprise, I got to spoil my incredible friends with gifts that bring me joy, hoping they’ll bring the same to them. There’s nothing better than shouting, ‘YOU get a gift, and YOU get a gift!’ to the people who make life so special. Here’s to friendship, celebration, and sharing the love.”

Each guest received a piece of jewelry from Tacori. Swipe below to see Deschanel with a pair of earrings.

Minkoff thanked Tacori “for bringing all the sparkle to my first holiday party of the season! It was magical surprising my friends with your gorgeous diamonds—nothing better than seeing them sparkle just as much as your pieces!” Bailey replied: “beautiful evening with beautiful people!”