When FBI Director Christopher Wray announced his resignation on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) wrote on X: “Reports FBI Dir Wray is resigning after my letter on Monday outlining his failures Reform is badly needed at FBI American ppl deserve TRANSPARENCY & ACCOUNTABILITY.”

MAGA supporters are calling out the Senator for “taking credit” for Wray’s resignation. (Note: Wray was nominated by President Donald Trump during his first administration and had three years remaining in his 10-year term. Trump had said before Wray’s resignation that he wants Kash Patel to replace Wray at the FBI. )

As one MAGA loyalist replied: “Yea, Senator Grassley, the letter was good. Shame you never did anything about this mess during the years you have been in the Senate. Your attempt to take some credit now, for yet another Strongly Worded Letter, must draw some contempt as being—Too Little; Too Late.”

Another chimed in: “with all due respect Senator, I believe President Trump’s unvarnished declaration that Wray ‘Invaded my home’ on national airwaves probably convinced Wray it was time to break camp.”

Note: In the letter, Grassley criticized the FBI’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate for classified documents and complained that “no such raid” took place at President Biden’s home. Note: Grassley did not note the difference in circumstances, including that Biden alerted authorities to the documents in his home, and Trump refused multiple requests to return the documents in his home.

Another MAGA constituent praised Grassley, but with a warning: “Nice start sir. Remember this is a MAGA mandate, NOT a Rino mandate. Act accordingly with ALL of Trump nominations,” and tagged Republican Senators Mitch McConnell (Kentucky), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Susan Collins (Maine) who don’t always go with the MAGA flow.

(After a meeting this week with Trump’s SecDec nominee Pete Hegseth, Collins said she is still undecided about her support.)

As seen above, Grassley has also been sharing photos from his meetings with Trump cabinet nominees, including yesterday’s guest, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who is nominated for the position of Secretary of Homeland Security. Note: Grassley is the incoming chair of the Judiciary Committee which has jurisdiction over immigration policy.