Pamela Anderson Stuns in Strapless Dress That Matches Her Hair

Hollywood blonde bombshell Pamela Anderson (Baywatch, Barb Wire) continues to turn heads on the red carpet and without makeup. As seen below, the 57-year-old model/actress rocked a strapless gown (custom made by Oscar de la Renta) which matches the shade of her long locks at the 2024 Gotham Awards.

Oscar de la Renta describes the color of that “double face satin” gown as “butter yellow.” Swipe to see more angles of the dress, particular the dramatic back.

The photos were taken by Brett Warren in The Surrey, A Corinthia Hotel on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The video below was taken by Bryan Ortega.

Anderson stars in the Gia Coppola movie The Last Showgirl in which she plays the protagonist, a seasoned Vegas showgirl who is forced to plan for her future after her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run.

Bonus: Jamie Lee Curtis plays her best friend; Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka and Billie Lourd co-star.

Get ready to see more of Anderson: she will appear next on the big screen in the highly anticipated The Naked Gun remake with Liam Neeson (Schindler’s List, Kinsey, The A-Team). It’s scheduled for an August 1, 2025 release.