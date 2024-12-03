Mackenzie Phillips Defends Valerie Bertinelli Underwear Selfie, “Back Off”

Actress Valerie Bertinelli (Hot in Cleveland One Day at a Time) is in the Big Apple this week and shared a selfie she took in the bathroom of her hotel room. As seen below, the 64-year-old brunette beauty is wearing nothing but her bra and undies.

She wrote: “At some point I will talk about the madness my body has been through this year. But right now every lump bump wrinkle and saggy part of me just feels acceptance and simple appreciation to be standing in front of a mirror in a hotel bathroom in downtown Manhattan ready to color my roots late on a Monday night.”

Bertinelli’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photo and her bravery. Singer Carnie Wilson (of Wilson Phillips) replied: “Wish I had that body,” Broadway star Kristen Chenoweth (Wicked) replied, “You look great!” with a red heart emoji, Leeza Gibbons wrote: “You look amazing!,” Jennifer Love Hewitt responded, “I love you so much!” and Rosie O’Donnell wrote: “beautiful” with a series of fire emojis.

Not everyone left nice comments — it is the internet, after all. Bertinelli’s TV big sister, actress Mackenzie Phillips (Julie on One Day at a Time) defended her erstwhile co-star: “To anyone asking why, back the [expletive] off of my little sister. Val, you look wonderful.”

Get ready to see more of Bertinelli: she’s been appearing frequently on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she recently spoke about what it was like being married to “bad boy” guitarist, the late Eddie Van Halen.