Priyanka Chopra Jonas Flaunts Legs in Tiny Mini Dress

Hollywood power couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Citadel, Baywatch, Quantico) and Nick Jonas (Love Again, Jumanji, Camp Rock) stopped traffic in New York City when they stepped out for dinner.

As seen in the photos below, Chopra Jonas flaunted her toned legs in a tiny black mini dress and lace-up knee-high stiletto boots. Her oversized black leather bomber jacket is by fashion label Leo Season.

While in the Big Apple, Chopra and Jonas celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary with a private screening of Moana 2 for their daughter, Malti.

As seen below, Chopra wore a plaid tweed crop top pencil skirt suit for that outing. Swipe to see the back of that crop top and the matching puffer jacket.

Get ready to see more of Chopra Jonas: she will appear next in the upcoming swashbuckler The Bluff. She plays the protagonist, a Caribbean woman who “gets her secret past revealed when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers.”

As seen above and below, Chopra Jonas brought her family on the set of The Bluff, which was filmed on the Australian Gold Coast.