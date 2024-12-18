Olivia Munn Stuns in Sheer Plunging “Mocha” Dress in NYC

Hollywood star Olivia Munn (Office Christmas Party, The Newsroom, X-Men) turned heads in New York City at the premiere party for the new Broadway show, All In, which stars partner, standup comedian John Mulaney.

As seen above and below, Munn rocked a sheer “mocha” colored halter dress with a plunging front and back — vintage Yves Saint Laurent — for the big event which drew a crowd of SNL veterans including Steve Martin, Martin Short, Lorne Michaels, and other comedic A-listers including Tom Hanks and Jon Stewart, among many others.

All In is described as “a series of stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage & that sort of thing – read live by some of the funniest people on the planet.” Munn’s man Mulaney stars in the show until January 12 with Fred Armisen, Richard Kind, Chloe Fineman and Renee Elise Goldsberry.

As seen in the cast poster below, they will be replaced with the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hank Azaria, and Jimmy Fallon among other funny celebrities.