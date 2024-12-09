Norah Jones Sells Out NYC Show “In 5 Seconds” — One-Night-Only

Get ready to see and hear more from singer/songwriter/musician Norah Jones. Her new album Visions — her ninth! — was nominated for a 2025 Grammy Award in the category “Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.”

A lucky group of New Yorkers will be treated to a special evening with Jones next week. Thanks to the Grammy Museum, Jones will perform and “have a chat” with SHEROES podcaster Carmel Holt at the nonprofit music venue National Sawdust in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on Tuesday, December 17.

(The venue is named after the sawdust factory that once occupied the building.)

Tickets to the intimate event sold out quickly as maximum theater seating capacity is 170. As one fan replied: “Dang it!! This is exactly the type of venue I’ve wanted to see Norah Jones in but tix sold out in five seconds.”

Another fan who wasn’t able to score a ticket pleaded: “Please tell me this will be recorded and released afterwards.”

As seen below, Jones recently wooed fans at another intimate NYC setting in July when she made her debut at NPR’s Tiny Desk.

Note: The other four albums nominated for a 2025 Grammy Award in the “Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album” category are: Fleur De Peau by Cyrille Aimée; Good Together by Lake Street Dive; Impossible Dream by Aaron Lazar, and Christmas Wish by Gregory Porter. The 2025 Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, February 2, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles — which is a little bit bigger than the Sawdust Factory!