Alicia Vikander Stuns in Plunging Dress with Thigh High Slit, with Husband Michael Fassbender

Swedish-born actress Alicia Vikander (Ex Machina, The Danish Girl, The Man from U.N.C.L.E.) turned heads on the red carpet with her husband, fellow Hollywood movie star Michael Fassbender (Steve Jobs, X-Men: First Class), at the 2024 British Independent Film Awards (BIFA), which were held at The Roundhouse in London.

As seen above and below, Vikander stunned in a gorgeous green sequin dress with a plunging neckline and tiers of asymmetrical ruffles.

The power couple is accustomed to turning heads on the red carpet, as seen below at the Cannes Film Festival.

At the British Independent Film Awards, Fassbender’s new movie Kneecap picked up seven awards including “Best Film.”

Fassbender — who was born in Germany to a mother from Northern Ireland and a German father and raised in Killarney, Ireland — plays a Belfast teacher who tries to protect Naoise and Liam Óg, two young men who dare to rap in their native Irish tongue (and chant anti-British slogans) and “draw attention from all the wrong places.” Trailer below.

Get ready to see more of Vikander: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming thriller The Wizard of the Kremlin, based on the best-selling book of the same title. Set in the early 1990s, it’s about a young Russian filmmaker (Paul Dano) who “becomes an unlikely advisor to Vladimir Putin as he rises to power in post-Soviet Russia, navigating the new era’s complexities and chaos.” Vikander reunites with her Firebrand co-star Jude Law in The Wizard of the Kremlin.