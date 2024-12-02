Miranda Lambert Sets Up Shop on California Beach, “Bring It On!”

Country music star Miranda Lambert is turning heads this holiday shopping season in a black red rose print dress.

As seen below, walking a white horse toward a silver camping trailer filled with cowboy boots, the blond beauty is promoting her fashion clothing brand Idyllwind, which is available at Boot Barn retail stores.

The midi dress she’s wearing is called the “Rosely” and it features black lace trim, double thigh-high slits, and a keyhole accent on the back.

Lambert captioned the photos, which were taken in San Luis Obispo, California: “I’ve got so many boots I had to buy a trailer for ’em.”

Lambert’s fans are going wild over the photos. As one replied, “Now that is a beautiful sight.”

As seen above at a real Idyllwind retail store, Lambert suggested to her millions of followers: “When in doubt… just buy everyone somethin’ cozy.” She added, “Holiday shopping, bring it on!”

Get ready to see more of Lambert in the new year. Her latest album, Postcards from Texas, will likely be nominated for a ACM Award. Note: The 60th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards ceremony is scheduled for May 8, 2025, and yes, Reba McEntire is hosting again. Alas, Postcards from Texas was not nominated for a 2025 Grammy Award.