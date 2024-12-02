Lindsey Vonn Rocks Thick Platform Moon Boots, “So Chic”

When not on the slopes, Olympic gold medal-winning alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn is often modeling. With the glamorous photos below, the blonde beauty reported: “Out now! My newest Head Sportswear Legacy ski collection is here, just in time for winter!”

She added: “Every year we work hard to keep innovating and making the line better. Hope you like it!”

Swipe to see Vonn striking a pose in a variety of fashionable ensembles and with a pair of silver platform “moon boots.”

Vonn’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the new fashion photos. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay replied, “So chic,” and socialite, fashion influencer, model Olivia Palermo dropped a series of fire and red heart emojis.

Another fan noted those platform boots and replied to Vonn: “Looking good. Boy the thick soles, that will insulate the bottoms of your feet from a ground that’s 20 below so you don’t have to dance around trying to keep your feet warm.”

Sports fashion label HEAD describes the Legacy Line as: “a collection that seamlessly blurs the boundaries of luxury and sport. From ultra-stretch jet pants to chic lambskin jackets, every piece is designed for both the piste and après-ski” and sticks the landing “where timeless elegance meets peak performance.”