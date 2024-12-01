Sofia Vergara Stuns in Cheeky Bikini Pics with Niece, “Torture?”

When not judging America’s Got Talent with executive producer Simon Cowell, supermodel Heidi Klum, and stand-up comedian Howie Mandel, actress Sofia Vergara (Modern Family, Hot Pursuit) is often spending time with family and friends.

As seen below, the stunning brunette beauty recently hit the beach in a bikini. Vergara captioned the cheeky photo: “Family traits or @natibotero7 torture?” (Note: Nati Botero is Vergara’s professional pilates instructor.)

Swipe to see Vergara’s niece Claudia Vergara (in the red bikini) and her sister Veronica Vergara in the animal print string bikini.

Vergara’s fans are going wild over the bikini pics. More than one replied: “Sexy” with fire emojis.

Vergara captioned the photo below — of her wearing a bright orange plunging crop top and matching skirt — “We’re almost leaving!”

When Vergara shared the leggy photo below, her AGT co-star Howie Mandel replied: “Your knee looks great.” Swipe to see the decorative brace on Vergara’s right knee: she had extensive knee surgery in the Spring.

Note: In-person auditions for AGT Season 20 will take place in Pasadena, California, on January 12, 2025. There will also be two virtual open calls: on December 6, 2024, and January 24, 2025.