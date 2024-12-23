LeAnn Rimes Stuns in Navel-Plunging Dress, “Little Gift From Me to All of You!”

Country music star and TV talent show judge LeAnn Rimes (The Voice UK and Australia, I Can See Your Voice) delighted her fans on Sunday when she wore a stunning red dress with a navel-plunging neckline and sang Joni Mitchell’s 1971 sad Christmas song “River,” with a friend on an acoustic guitar.

Rimes wrote with the video, below: “happy holidays to all my loves! this was a request from my team and my little gift from me to all of you! sending everyone so many blessing this holiday season!”

Rimes’s fans are going wild over the video. More than one admitted that listening to the song made them cry.

“Breathtaking! I’ve always thought that was an emotional song, but like every song you sing, you brought it to another level. I can’t wait to see you sing in person in Wisconsin next year! I’ll be the one crying the whole time.”

Another fan chimed in: “Why do you ALWAYS make me cry 😢 Your beautiful voice is touching.”

It’s not the first time Rimes has worn a navel-plunging gown, as seen above singing on the set of The Voice UK with a very attentive audience.