Ivanka Trump, Emphasizing Softer Side, Tries a “Photobomb”

During the same week politicians and pundits on both sides of the aisle are reprimanding President Joe Biden for breaking a pledge not to pardon his son Hunter Biden, President-elect Donald Trump nominated pardoned convict Charles Kushner to be his U.S. Ambassador to France. (Kushner is Ivanka Trump‘s father-in-law — the father of former Trump White House advisor Jared Kushner.)

[Note: Trump pardoned Kushner, a real estate developer and disbarred former attorney in December 2020, though Kushner had finished serving his sentence in 2006.]

Kushner was convicted of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion, and witness tampering. Kushner was prosecuted by then U.S. Attorney Chris Christie, who described a scheme that included hiring a prostitute to seduce his brother-in-law, recording the encounter and sending the tape to his sister. Kushner was sentenced to two years in prison.

"It's one of the most loathsome, disgusting crimes that I prosecuted…and I was the U.S. attorney in New Jersey."@ChrisChristie talks about prosecuting Charles Kushner for tax evasion, illegal campaign contributions and witness tampering. #FiringLineShowPBS pic.twitter.com/rBNn0j0bCY — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) January 29, 2019

With both wings of her family under a bright spotlight this week, the former senior advisor to the president, Ivanka Trump, is casting a softer light on herself on social media. As seen below she shared a photo of herself smiling with a flamingo. She captioned it: “Photobombing a flamingo.”

On her 43rd birthday recently, Trump shared the slideshow below and shared “some truths I’ve learned along the way,” including a quote from country music star Dolly Parton: “I don’t criticize and condemn; I love and accept.”