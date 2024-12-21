Charli XCX Stuns in Sheer Lace Dress, Chloe Sevigny Responds with 2 Words

Mega pop star Charli XCX (Brat) turned heads at the Los Angeles premiere of the vampire movie Nosferatu starring her friend, actress Lily-Rose Depp (The Idol, The King, Tusk).

As seen below, the raven-haired singer stunned in a sheer black cami dress. She cleverly, casually captioned the photos: “hey.”

Charli XCX wasn’t the only celebrity at the red carpet event as seen below. Swipe to see Bill Skarsgård, Dan Levy, Emma Corrin, Willem Dafoe, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Robert Eggers, Nicholas Hoult, and Alexander Skarsgård at the Nosferatu premiere which was held at TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California.

Get ready to see more of Charli XCX and on the big screen: she stars in the upcoming erotic thriller I Want Your Sex with Olivia Wilde (director of Don’t Worry Darling, Booksmart) and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late great Phillip Seymour Hoffman).

Hoffman plays a protagonist, a young man who’s hired by famous and provocative artist Erika Tracy (Wilde), who turns the young man into her sexual muse.

Filmed in Los Angeles, I Want Your Sex also stars Daveed Diggs, Mason Gooding, Chase Sui Wonders, Johnny Knoxville, and Margaret Cho.

Charli XCX has also joined the cast of the action adventure comedy movie Sacrifice with Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Evans, Salma Hayek, and John Malkovich. Taylor-Joy plays the protagonist, the leader of a radical group who kidnaps people including two movie stars.