LeAnn Rimes Puckers Up Under Mistletoe with “Sneaky Feeling”

American country music star LeAnn Rimes has been busy this year traveling the world as a judge on the TV talent competition series The Voice Australia and on The Voice UK.

As seen in the cute couple photo below, the 42-year-old blonde beauty is spending the holidays with her husband of 13 years, actor Eddie Cibrian (Sunset Beach, Third Watch).

Wearing a candy cane striped headband with a strategically place twig of mistletoe dangling between her and Cibrain, Rimes quoted the 2003 holiday rom-com movie Love Actually: “if you look for it, i’ve got a sneaky feeling you’ll find that love is actually all around.”

(Hugh Grant‘s character, the Prime Minister, says it in the very beginning of the film.)

Rimes’s fans are going wild over the photo of the power couple smooching, the sentiment about love — and that headband. As one replied, “Love love this!!! The most adorable couple ever!! Merry Christmas!!”

When another adoring fan asked Rimes: “Where did you get the mistletoe headband?!?” the singer/songwriter/TV personality revealed that she bought it on Amazon.

Note: The company who makes that Springy Mistletoe Candy Cane Headband with Bow is called eLoper and they sell the headpiece $9.99.