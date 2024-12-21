Taraji P Henson Stuns in Plunging Mini Dress at Steve Harvey Party

Hollywood movie star Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures, Hustle & Flow, Empire) turned heads this week in Abu Dhabi where she was a guest of Steve Harvey‘s Melt Live event, which included a golf tournament, a paddleboard tournament, and fancy dinner parties.

As seen below, Henson joined fellow American celebrities Mary J. Blige, Sugar Ray Leonard, DJ Bravo, and Baxter Humby at the star-studded event in the Middle East.

Henson wore a cute denim short suit with matching denim stilettos during the day, but at night she turned up the glam in a stunning mosaic mini dress with a plunging neckline.

Note: MELT Live is a joint venture between OWS Capital & Steve Harvey Global which promotes Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, as a destination for special events.

Get ready to see more of Henson: she will appear next in the upcoming Tyler Perry Netflix movie Straw with Sherri Shepherd (Precious, 30 Rock) and Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One). Henson plays the protagonist, a single mother who, dealt a bad hand, is “fueled by desperation” to escape a world indifferent to her life. Bonus: Sinbad (Jingle All the Way) and Rockmond Dunbar (Sons of Anarchy, Prison Break, Rock) co-star, among others.