Carrie Underwood Makes Big Announcement in Gold Mini Dress

With less than a month to go before the New Year, country music star Carrie Underwood announced: “I’ll be closing out 2024 as I perform LIVE from Times Square on Rockin Eve just before the ball drops!”

The star added that she’s “so excited” to end the year with her new American Idol co-star Ryan Seacrest.

Underwood rocked a stunning gold ruched mini dress with a pair of matching gold buckle stilettos for the promotional photos below.

Underwood’s fans are going wild with excitement over the news. As one replied: “There’s no better way to end 2024 than listening to Carrie Underwood sing.”

Another chimed in: “The only reason I’d watch new years celebrations. Anything for queen Carrie.”

Fans are adding song requests for Underwood to sing before the ball drops in Times Square including: Before He Cheats, Denim and Rhinestones, Jesus Take the Wheel, Cry Pretty, Velvet 💔, Burn, Cowboy Casanova, and the ballad, And I Know You Won’t.

New Year’s Rockin Eve will broadcast live on December 31, 2024 at 8 pm ET on ABC. Megan Moroney and Sophie Ellis-Bextor will perform live, too. Also, Season 23 of American Idol will premiere on March 9, 2025 on ABC.