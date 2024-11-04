‘Top Gun’ Star Monica Barbaro Stuns in Plunging Gold Dress, “Smoke Show”

Hollywood movie star Monica Barbaro is best known for her “tough girl” roles including Lt. Natasha “Phoenix” Trace in Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise, and as Emma Brummer in the Netflix series FUBAR with Arnold Schwarzenegger (who plays the father of her character).

Get ready to see more of Barbaro: the brunette beauty is turning heads as she promotes her upcoming role as the peace-loving folk music singer-songwriter Joan Baez in the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, opposite Timothee Chalamet as Dylan.

When Barbaro stunned in a gold dress with a plunging front and back by Ralph Lauren at the Academy Museum gala (above), more than one fan replied “smoke show” with fire emojis.

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible co-star Michelle Monaghan replied: “Beautiful!” The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots chimed in: “Oh this dress is insane on her!!”

And for Variety‘s Power of Women event, Barbaro wowed in a sexy red satin/velvet cami dress with super skinny spaghetti straps by red hot design label Rodarte (below).

Note: A Complete Unknown, which also stars Elle Fanning (as Dylan’s girlfriend Sylvie Russo) and Edward Norton (as Pete Seeger) will be released in theaters on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025. Trailer below.