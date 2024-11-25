Savannah Chrisley Turns Heads at Mar-a-Lago, “Hope Trump Pardons Todd and Julie”

Social media influencer and podcast Savannah Christie became famous starring on Chrisley Knows Best, the reality TV series starring her father Todd Chrisley, a real estate tycoon in Atlanta, his wife, Julie Chrisley, and their children. The show ran for ten seasons on USA Network.

When Savannah and her brother Chase Chrisley tried to make it on their own in Los Angeles in 2019, cameras followed them on the spin-off series Growing Up Chrisley.

The series was canceled during the fourth season in November 2022, when their parents were both found guilty on federal charges of “bank fraud and tax evasion and submitting false documents to banks to take out loans and fund their lavish lifestyle.”

While her parents are serving time in prison, Savannah has been taking care of her younger brother, Grayson Chrisley, who is now 18, and campaigning for Donald Trump.

#SecureOurFuture ♬ Try That In A Small Town – Jason Aldean @savannahchrisley This election is more than just about the next four years—it’s about securing a better future for our children and families. I’ve voted for Donald J. Trump for these critical reasons: Economic Recovery – Under President Trump, the economy thrived. Families had more opportunities, and the job market was stronger. Compare that to the reality under Harris and Biden, where inflation has skyrocketed, gas prices remain high, and working families struggle to make ends meet. Safer Communities – Trump is committed to protecting our neighborhoods, while the current administration has made dangerous decisions that put our safety at risk. Look at Laken Riley and many other innocent victims. Pro-Family Policies – Trump has championed initiatives that support families, from expanding child tax credits to ensuring paid family leave. Harris and Biden’s agenda, meanwhile, threatens to take away these vital benefits, and their radical approach to issues like gender identity harms women and girls…especially in sports. Protecting Women’s Rights – The Biden-Harris administration has undermined the rights and opportunities of women, especially with policies that redefine what it means to be a woman and push for dangerous abortion laws. Trump stands for protecting both women’s rights and the rights of the unborn. This is about choosing a path that empowers families, protects women, and prioritizes our nation’s future. The stakes couldn’t be higher— VOTE WISELY.. VOTE TRUMP. #Election2024

As seen below, Savannah turned heads in a black velvet dress with waist cutouts at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort to celebrate his election win. She brought her younger brother, Gray, as her date. She captioned the photo below: “Blessed and honored to get to lead this young man into adulthood!”

While several fans have noted the physical similarity between Grayson and his father (“he looks like a younger Todd”), others have voiced their hope for Trump to pardon their parents (“I hope Trump plans to pardon Todd and Julie”). Some suspect that Savannah is “doing everything in her power to get her mother and father out of jail..She is willing to sell her soul.”