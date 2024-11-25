Elizabeth Hurley Stuns in Plunging Sheer Dress, “Raising Funds”

Supermodel and Hollywood star Elizabeth Hurley (Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Bedazzled, The Royals) turned heads this weekend in a stunning sheer dress with a plunging neckline and a lace-up corset back by fashion designer Alice Temperley MBE of London.

Swipe photos below to see the lace-up corset back of the dress and to see Hurley posing for the camera with longtime friend, actress Joan Collins (Dynasty).

Hurley reports that the two British actresses teamed up to raise funds for Shooting Stars Children’s Hospice. Swipe the photos below which include a pic of Collins with Hurley’s son, Damien Hurley (in the blue sequin tuxedo jacket).

Hurley’s fans are going wild over the glamorous look. As one fan replied: “Absolutely Gorgeous, Beautiful, Stunning, Lovely incredible Elizabeth.”

Hurley continues to entertain her fans with photos of her modeling sheer dresses as seen below in a Versace gown on top of a piano. As the brunette beauty says: “Sitting on a bar in a Versace dress- it never gets tired.”

The photos above and below are featured in this month’s issue of Harpers Bazaar Spain. Note: Hurley recently received the magazine’s Woman of the Year 2024 Commitment award.