Rudy Giuliani Denied Trump Inauguration Pass, Despite New Lawyer

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and former personal attorney for Donald Trump, appeared before Judge Lewis Liman in a federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday. Giuliani, who as a result of a defamation verdict has been ordered to surrender most of his valuable personal assets to two Georgia election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss, has failed to comply. He owes the two women a total of $148 million.

In court, after Giuliani’s lawyers withdrew from the case citing a “professional ethics” concern, his new attorney, former NYPD police officer Joseph Cammarata, asked Judge Liman for a delay in Giuliani’s trial, which is scheduled for January 16, 2025. Cammarata said that his client would like to attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, which he would miss if the trial were to start on the 16th. Liman rejected the request.

The New York Times reported that the judge warned Giuliani that “if he continues to miss deadlines in the case, he could face steep penalties, including jail time.”

Note: The women’s lawyers reported to Judge Liman that more than 20 pallets of moving boxes belonging to Giuliani were still being held at a storage facility called America First Warehouse in Ronkonkoma, New York.

As seen in the video below, taken inside the warehouse, a man by the moniker “Joe the Box” said he won’t allow anyone to “dissect” the life of Giuliani. He said, “This isn’t gonna happen,” and within the same breath added, “I’m gonna film it.”