Kacey Musgraves Stuns in Tiny Corset Mini Dress, “Please Sing This Song”

Country music star Kacey Musgraves turned heads on the red carpet in a stunning blue denim corset dress with crystal embellishments and ostrich feather sleeves, as seen below at the 2024 Country Music Awards (CMAs).

Earlier this week, the brunette beauty — who’s on her Deeper Well Tour — dropped another fashion-forward look, as seen below in a yellow corset mini dress with a plunging neckline accentuated with a bow and ribbons in her hair.

Musgraves captioned the photos with a lyric from her 2016 song ‘Ribbons and Bows’ — “don’t need ribbons and bows to cure my woes.” It’s from her album, It’s a Very Kacey Christmas.

Musgraves’s fans are going wild over the new look — as one replied: “The styling this entire tour has been breathtaking” — and over the prospect of Musgraves singing the song at her upcoming shows during the holiday season. More than one fan requested, “Please sing this song at your next show!”

As seen in the interview above, Musgraves says she co-wrote the song ‘Ribbons and Bows’ with Justin Trainor and Julia Michaels (their first collaboration) and says the song is “a sweet kind of love song that’s fun and kind of carefree.”