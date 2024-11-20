Rachel Zegler Stuns in Bustier Mini Dress, “Striking Hourglass Shape”

Hollywood movie star Rachel Zegler (West Side Story, Shazam! Fury of the Gods) is turning heads in New York City in a dark red silk-satin bustier with a fringed beaded mini skirt (by fashion label Wiederhoeft) and black stilettos by shoe designer Kurt Geiger.

Wiederhoeft says the bustier “delivers attitude in abundance” and enhances the “striking hourglass shape.”

Zegler’s fans are going wild over the glamorous look. More than one replied, “So gorgeous!”

The star wore another sexy red dress (by fashion designer Alex Perry) earlier this week at The Paris Theater, as seen below.

The raven-haired beauty is in the Big Apple for the premiere of her new movie Y2K.

Set on New Year’s Eve 1999, the disaster comedy follows a group of high school students who struggle to survive when “the bug causes all technology to come to life and turn against humanity.” As seen in the trailer below, Zegler plays It-girl Laura.

Get ready to see more of Zegler: she stars in the upcoming highly anticipated Disney movie Snow White as the titular fairy tale character. Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) plays the Evil Queen. Snow White will be released in theaters on March 21, 2025.