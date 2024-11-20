Shaq and Charlize Theron Together Gets Fans Asking, “How Tall Is She?”

Hollywood movie star Charlize Theron (Monster, Bombshell, North Country, Mad Max: Fury Road, Fast & Furious) attended the Netflix super lightweight championship event between female featherweight boxers Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor. (Taylor won.)

The Oscar winner captioned the photo series below: “Fight night Netflix style with these bad*** ladies.” At the event, Theron also posed for a pic with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. Be sure to swipe.

When O’Neal shared the photo below of him with Theron at the boxing event, he captioned it: “Met one of my favorite people.”

Several fans voiced their surprise and responded to the photo (Theron comes up to Shaq’s shoulder) with the same question, “How tall is she?!”

Shaq is listed as 7’1″ — Theron is listed as 5’10” and it appears she’s wearing high heels.

Theron doesn’t always wear heels when posing with professional athletes, as seen below with tennis players Frances Tiafoe and Novak Djokovic, who are both listed as 6’2″.

As seen below, most people do not appear as tall while standing next to Shaq.

Get ready to see more of Theron: she’s reprising her role as Lorraine in the Atomic Blonde 2 sequel and she’s reprising her role as Andy in The Old Guard 2 sequel with Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction).