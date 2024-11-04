Jodie Comer Stuns in Plunging Prada Jumpsuit, “Smoke Show”

Hollywood star Jodie Comer (Free Guy, Killing Eve, The Last Duel, Star Wars: Episode IX) is turning heads at the Savannah Film Festival in a stunning black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline by Italian fashion label Prada.

Comer is promoting her recently released gangster film The Bikeriders with Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood…), who plays the protagonist, a member of the Midwestern motorcycle club the Vandals, who falls for headstrong Kathy (Comer).

When fellow A-list celebrity Julia Garner (Ozark) saw the photos below, provided by makeup artist Hung Vanngo, she replied: “Smoke show!!!! this is beyond.”

As seen above, Comer turned heads at the red carpet premiere in London, too, in a strapless red wine corset dress (by Vivienne Westwood) with Butler and their Bikeriders co-star Tom Hardy (Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Mad Max: Fury Road).

And below she wore another plunging gown on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert after she won the prestigious Olivier Award, see her interview below.

Get ready to see more of Comer: she will appear next on the big screen in the third installment of the zombie horror film franchise, 28 Years Later, with Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) and Ralph Fiennes (Schindler’s List). It’s scheduled for a June 2025 release. Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire) directs.