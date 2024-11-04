Jenna Dewan Stuns in Navel-Plunging Shirtless Suit, “Hot New Bombshell”

The Rookie star Jenna Dewan turned heads in a plunging shirtless suit at the InStyle Imagemaker Awards in Bel Air, California last week.

When the raven-haired beauty shared the close-up photos below, she captioned the series: “It’s giving Madame President” with a black heart emoji.

Dewan’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the glamorous/presidential look including Michelle Monaghan (Bad Monkey, Mission: Impossible) who replied, “Oh it’s giving” with a series of fire emojis. Singer Jessie James Decker chimed in: “U look amazing!” and Dewan’s Rookie co-star Lisseth Chavez wrote: “Wowwww.”

Get ready to see more of Dewan: Season 7 of the ABC cop drama The Rookie starring Nathan Fillion will premiere in January 2025.

As seen below, Dewan has already brought her new baby, now 3-month-old daughter Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee, to work, on the set of The Rookie. Or as the video says, “a hot new bombshell (the baby) enters the villa (The Rookie).”

The Rookie fans are going wild over the video above. As one replied: “Realistically, it could be her literally just taking her kid to work but I love how we’re all hoping this is a reference to Bailey and Nolan.” (Dewan plays Bailey, love interest of the titular character John Nolan, played by Fillion.)