Jenna Dewan Stuns in Navel-Plunging Shirtless Suit, “Hot New Bombshell”

The Rookie star Jenna Dewan turned heads in a plunging shirtless suit at the InStyle Imagemaker Awards in Bel Air, California last week.
When the raven-haired beauty shared the close-up photos below, she captioned the series: “It’s giving Madame President” with a black heart emoji.
Dewan’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the glamorous/presidential look including Michelle Monaghan (Bad Monkey, Mission: Impossible) who replied, “Oh it’s giving” with a series of fire emojis. Singer Jessie James Decker chimed in: “U look amazing!” and Dewan’s Rookie co-star Lisseth Chavez wrote: “Wowwww.”
@jennadewan Rachel is a vibe #instyleawards #momsnightout ♬ original sound – Reece WithoutHerSpoon
Get ready to see more of Dewan: Season 7 of the ABC cop drama The Rookie starring Nathan Fillion will premiere in January 2025.
As seen below, Dewan has already brought her new baby, now 3-month-old daughter Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee, to work, on the set of The Rookie. Or as the video says, “a hot new bombshell (the baby) enters the villa (The Rookie).”
@jennadewan @The Rookie Universe’s newest cast member?! #therookie ♬ Hot New Bombshell – T
The Rookie fans are going wild over the video above. As one replied: “Realistically, it could be her literally just taking her kid to work but I love how we’re all hoping this is a reference to Bailey and Nolan.” (Dewan plays Bailey, love interest of the titular character John Nolan, played by Fillion.)