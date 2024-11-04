Kaley Cuoco Wows in Sheer Red Mini Dress, “Way Too Much Fun”

Get ready to see more of Hollywood star Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant, The Big Bang Theory, 8 Simple Rules) as she promotes the upcoming second season of her murder mystery series Based on a True Story.

As seen below at a photo shoot, the 38-year-old blonde beauty struck more than one pose in a sheer red mini dress. When celebrity hair stylist Den Doll shared the photos and called Cuoco “insanely talented, kind and beautiful,” the actress replied, “This was way too much fun!”

Swipe to see the last photo where she puckers up for the camera.

That gold “Matilda” necklace she’s wearing refers to her daughter Matilda who will turn 2 years old on March 30, 2025. As seen below, Cuoco has brought Matilda to work…

In Based on a True Story, Cuoco plays a pregnant realtor married to a former tennis star (Chris Messina) who hires a plumber who they later suspect is a famous serial killer “The West Side Ripper” on the loose (Tom Bateman). The couple capitalizes on their insider information and create a true crime podcast.

The Season 2 premiere of Based on a True Story will be released on Peacock on November 21, and available on Amazon Prime. Above is the Season 2 teaser. Bonus: Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Melissa Fumero (Santiago) joins the cast.