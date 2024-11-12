Bridget Moynahan Wows in Sheer Lace Pants, “Gorgeous”

When not promoting the final season of Blue Bloods, actress Bridget Moynahan is often celebrating other creative work, as seen below at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards ceremony in New York City.

The brunette beauty turned heads on the red carpet in a double-breasted tuxedo jacket with a pair of sheer black lace pants and stilettos. Swipe photos below to see the full-length view.

Celebrity hairstylist Creighton Bowman said Moynahan “looked flawless,” and her fans agree. As one replied, “Elegant, classy, gorgeous beautiful stunning lady. unbelievable.”

As seen below with the cast of Blue Bloods at the Paley Center, Moynahan wore another double-breasted black jacket but as a dress.

Get ready to see more of Moynahan: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming musical drama Original Sound.

Directed by Blue Bloods actor Gregory Jbara (NYPD communications director Garrett Moore), Original Sound is set in New York where a talented young beat maker (David Lambert, The Fosters) has one of his tracks pilfered by an established singer (Laura Marano, Disney’s Austin & Ally).

Bonus: Based on Adam Seidel‘s 2019 off-Broadway play of the same title, Original Sound features the music of producers and composers Erik Blicker and Glenn Schloss.