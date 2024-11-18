Arnold Schwarzenegger Named “Chief Movement Officer”

While President-elect Donald Trump nominated Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., an attorney best known for his famous surname and his controversial promotion of vaccine skepticism, to the position of U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, the American medical device company Zimmer Biomet hired former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger as its “Chief Movement Officer.”

[Zimmer Biomet, which is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is a publicly traded company known for its orthopedics products, including knee, hip, shoulder, elbow, foot and ankle artificial joints.]

Schwarzenegger fans are applauding the new partnership and hoping for the highly unlikely scenario that there’s a place for the former professional bodybuilder (Mr. Universe and Mr. Olympia) and box office champion in the Trump White House. (Schwarzenegger, a Republican, called Trump “unpatriotic” leading up to the election and said he would cast his vote for Kamala Harris in 2024.)

ICYMI: ZB CEO Ivan Tornos and Chief Movement Officer Arnold @Schwarzenegger join @CNBC's @PowerLunch to talk about the importance of movement—and how ZB and Arnold are inspiring a new era of well-being and active living to increase mobility and move our Mission forward.

As one replied: “Time for Schwarzenegger to be reappointed as Chairman of the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports. As John Wayne once said about Kennedy becoming president, ‘I didn’t vote for him, but he’s my president, and I hope he does a good job.'”

[Schwarzenegger served as Chairman of the President’s Council on Physical Fitness from 1990-1993 during the presidencies of both Republican President George H.W. Bush and Democratic President Bill Clinton. It’s possible fans just want to hear him say, like he did in The Terminator, “I’ll be back.”]

A bold vision—an even bolder partnership. We're so excited to welcome Arnold @Schwarzenegger to the team as our Chief Movement Officer!



Learn how he'll collaborate closely with our team to motivate, engage and support individuals to increase mobility, maintain joint health

Note: Schwarzenegger was married to Kennedy’s cousin, Maria Shriver, one of the majority of his family members who warned Americans not to vote for RFK, Jr. when he ran for president, citing his fringe views on vaccines and healthcare.