Zoe Saldana Stuns in Sheer Lingerie Dress With Selena Gomez, “Audacious”

Hollywood movie star Zoe Saldana is known for roles that require a lot of prep time in hair and makeup, including Avatar (blue-faced Neytiri) and Guardians of the Galaxy (green-faced Gamora). But in her new film, the Spanish-language musical crime comedy Emilia Pérez, Saldana shines bright on the big screen with her natural complexion.

Netflix describes Emilia Pérez as an “audacious fever dream,” see trailer below.

Meanwhile, Saldana is turning heads in a number of fashion-forward ensembles — and with her co-star, mega star Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building) — as they promote the new film, which many fans believe should garner an Oscar for Saldana.

At Cannes (above), Saldana stunned in a sheer black lace lingerie dress. For CR Fashion Book, Saldana posed like the trained ballet dancer that she is, in another sheer black dress (below).

EMILIA PÉREZ will be released in selected theaters in November and available on Netflix beginning November 13.