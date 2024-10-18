SWAT Star Rochelle Aytes Stuns in Bikini, Plays Doctor

On the Season 8 premiere of the CBS crime drama S.W.A.T., “Vanished,” while Commander Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit) questions new team member Devin Gamble’s (Annie Ilonzeh) criminal family ties, the team searches for missing students and their bus driver who happens to be Hondo’s (Shemar Moore) former coach.

Hondo’s lady friend Nichelle (Rochelle Aytes), mother of his baby, will make an appearance in the season premiere.

When not filming S.W.A.T. (or turning heads on the beach in a bikini as seen above), Aytes is filming her new CBS series Watson, which is scheduled for a January 26, 2025 premiere.

With the photos below featuring Aytes in front of a donut food cart, Aytes wrote: “Sending you love and hugs from the set of WATSON.”

On the series, Morris Chestnut (Rosewood, The Best Man) plays the protagonist, Dr. John Watson, who after the death of his friend and partner Sherlock Holmes, resumes his medical career at a clinic dedicated to the treatment of rare diseases. Aytes plays Dr. Mary Morstan.

Note: This is CBS’s second series based on the Sherlock Holmes stories: on the series Elementary, Lucy Liu played Watson and Jonny Lee Miller played Sherlock.

S.W.A.T. airs Fridays at 8 pm ET on CBS, right before Fire Country at 9 pm and Blue Bloods at 10 pm, which is airing its final season.