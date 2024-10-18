Zendaya Stops Traffic in LA, Sparks Gen Z Debate

Hollywood mega star Zendaya was photographed walking across a street in Los Angeles. With her blonde hair pulled back in a casual ponytail, she was spotted wearing a half-tucked white t-shirt with oversized trousers and white sneakers.

When Vogue magazine shared the photo (see below), the caption read: “Zendaya may be one of the biggest Gen Z stars in Hollywood, but the tried-and-true styling trick she was recently spotted in is borrowed straight from the millennial playbook.” (The trick is the “half-tucked” shirt.)

The take from the legendary fashion magazine has evoked a debate about generations. Beauty, skincare and luxury lifestyle vlogger Arini Mukherjee initiated the debate by replying: “She isn’t a Gen Z she is a Millennial.”

Note: Gen Z is a demographic of people born between 1997 and 2012: they are the generation after Millennials, who were born between 1981 and 1996.

Zendaya was born in September 1996. One replied to Mukherjee’s comment: “But you can be born in the 90s and be gen z. Sociologists don’t agree about when millennial generation ends but it’s commonly accepted that 1996 is the final millennial year, making Zendaya a millennial. But you can be gen z and born in the 90s lol.”

Mukherjee replied: “You know what’s even worse? I was born in ‘97, so I’m technically Gen Z, but I can’t relate to any of it.”

While the debate over Gen Z cutoff dates continued — and many blamed AI for creating the “false” claim — one fan brought the attention back on Zendaya and wrote: “Zendaya is one of the very few celebs who will make it onto Vogue’s ig just for existing 😭 let her run errands in peace.”