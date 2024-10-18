Sofia Vergara Flaunts $5000 Dog Purse, “So Cute”

Even when judging talent on America’s Got Talent with supermodel Heidi Klum, music producer Simon Cowell, comedian Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews, actress Sofia Vergara is often accompanied by her dog, Amore, as seen below.

As seen in the photos below, Vergara put her pooch (a chihuahua) in a fancy new dog carrier by Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana. She captioned the series: “Dolce baby.”

The leopard-print bag, designed to carry a small dog, is from Dolce & Gabbana’s new line of dog apparel and accessories. The pooch pouch is described as a combination of “luxury with love,” and retails for $5,045. The dimensions are approximately 12″ x 16″ x 9″.

Vergara’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos and “the mutual love” on display, including socialite Paris Hilton (fellow miniature dog owner), who replied with a red-heart-eyed emoji.

The upscale retailer Dolce & Gabbana suggest that their fashion-forward customers add some of their leopard-print dog accessories to the bag: “Have fun dressing your loyal four-legged friend with our collars decorated with sparkling paws, elegant dog carriers and fashionable leashes featuring the iconic DG leopard print. Finish off your pet’s look with the bespoke harnesses, down jackets, chic T-shirts and warm sweaters.”