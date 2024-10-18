NCIS Star Katrina Law Stuns in Sheer High-Slit Dress, “Gorgeous”

When not promoting Season 22 of the crime drama NCIS, as seen below in a sheer autumnal dress with a high-slit, actress Katrina Law (NCIS Agent Jess Knight) is promoting her new project, the upcoming horror movie, Werewolves.

Law’s fans are going wild over the new glamorous photos: more than one replied, “Gorgeous!”

Werewolves tells the story of two scientists who “try to stop a mutation that turns people into werewolves after being touched by a super-moon the year before.” Law plays Dr. Amy Chen.

Lou Diamond Phillips (La Bamba, Stand and Deliver) plays Dr. Aranda. Frank Grillo (Tulsa King, Captain America: The Winter Soldier) also stars and executive produces– not to mention delivering the memorable line, “Bite me,” in the trailer below.

Fun fact: Former professional soccer player Ian Feuer (former goalkeeper for the U.S. National and Olympic Team and former member of West Ham United in the English Premiere League) plays the werewolf.

When Feuer (who is 6’7″) shared the photos above of the Werewolves billboard, he revealed: “I even did most of the stunts including getting hit by a truck and jumping off a 4 story building! (And yes I am scared of heights!).”

Werewolves will be released in theaters on December 6.