Dakota Fanning “Lets Loose” in Sheer Lingerie Dress, “Vicious” On Tap

Former child star Dakota Fanning (I Am Sam, Taken, Man on Fire, The Secret Lives of Bees) is on the cover of the October/November issue of The Cut with the headline, “Dakota Fanning Is Finally Letting Loose.”

The featured article starts: “Dakota Fanning is aware of her reputation as the good girl, the sophisticated professional, the child star with a big grin and a precocious attitude,” and suggests that the now 30-year-old actress is “ready to reveal new sides of herself.”

As seen in The Cut photos above and below, Fanning posed in a variety of fashion-forward ensembles including a sheer dress over lingerie. Swipe below to see the full-length shot of that sheer dress.

Fanning is currently promoting her new project, the Netflix dark comedy whodunnit series The Perfect Couple with Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber. Fanning plays the pregnant daughter-in-law, Abby Winbury, a role unlike others she’s taken.

Fanning will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming horror movie Vicious. She plays the protagonist, a woman who “spends the night fighting for her existence as she slips down a rabbit hole contained inside a gift from a late-night visitor.”

Mary McCormack (Heels, In Plain Sight, The West Wing) and Kathryn Hunter (The Tragedy of Macbeth, Orlando, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix) co-star. Vicious, which is written and directed by Bryan Bertino (The Strangers), is scheduled for a February 28, 2025 release.