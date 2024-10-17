Lily-Rose Depp Seduces Girlfriend in Music Video, “Jocelyn Vibes”

Milan-born Italian fashion designer Giuseppe di Morabito, 32, shared the photo below and pointed out that Jennie Ruby Jane wore his chocolate-colored faux-fur vest (from his Fall Winter 2024 collection) to the Charli XCX and Troye Sivan concert in Los Angeles.

Jennie, a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink, is an international pop star (she has more than 84 million followers on Instagram), but the woman sitting next to Jennie, is also a celebrity — although she’s not identified by di Morabito.

The woman in the plunging leopard-print halter is French-American actress Lily-Rose Depp (The Idol), daughter of Hollywood star Johnny Depp. And the person on the other side of Depp, with their face covered, is Depp’s girlfriend, singer 070 Shake (a.k.a. Danielle Balbuena).

Get ready to see more of Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake. As seen above and below, Depp stars in Shake’s new music video for her song “Winter Baby/New Jersey Blues,” which is on her upcoming album, Petrichor. Depp, who dances seductively in a tiny bubble gum pink mini dress with her blonde hair pulled up, said she did her own “glam” for the video.

Kirsten Sage Coleman, makeup artist for Depp on The Idol, replied: “It’s giving early Jocelyn vibes.” Depp (who plays Jocelyn on The Idol, see below) replied, “I love it.”