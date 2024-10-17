Madison Bailey Stuns in Sheer Chocolate Corset Mini Dress, “Bombshell”

Outer Banks star Madison Bailey turned heads at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in Brooklyn on Wednesday in a stunning chocolate-colored sheer lace corset mini dress and open toe stilettos.

Swipe the photos below to see Bailey’s second outfit — a black bra under an unbuttoned white top and tiny red satin mini skirt.

Celebrity makeup artist Nadia shared the close-up photos above and wrote: “Glam on my bombshell Madison Bailey.” Hair stylist Danielle Priano let everyone know that she used the product Sexy Hair on the Hollywood star.

@madsbaileybabe thank you for all the love so far on the grey 🥹 ♬ The Grey – Madison Bailey

Get ready to see more of Bailey: she’s on the cover of Numero Netherlands magazine. Swipe below to see Bailey modeling a variety of fashion-forward ensembles.

In addition to promoting the new season of Outer Banks, Bailey is also chatting up her new Netflix movie Time Cut, which will be released on Wednesday, October 30.

As seen in the Time Cut trailer above, Bailey plays the protagonist, a young woman who travels back in time — to the early 2000s — to stop the murder of her sister. Antonia Gentry co-stars.