Emmy Rossum Stuns in Plunging Red Dress, “It Was a Good Night”

Hollywood star Emmy Rossum is best known for her role as Fiona Gallagher in the long-running Showtime series Shameless with William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Steve Howey, and Emma Kenney, among others.

When the brunette beauty recently turned 38, she wore a stunning red dress with spaghetti straps and a plunging scoop neckline to celebrate with family and friends at a restaurant. With the photo below, of her smiling and standing on a banquette, she wrote: “It was a good night.”

Rossum’s fans, especially her die-hard Shameless fans, are going wild over the photo and how happy she looks in it. The most popular comment is: “Fiona’s famous laugh.”

Get ready to see more of Rossum: she stars in the new play Walden on Broadway with Montel Foster and Zoe Winters at the Second Stage Theater.

Rossum plays the protagonist of Walden, Stella, who is waiting — with her fiancé (Foster) — at their remote cabin for Stella’s estranged twin sister, Cassie (Winters.)

Raised by their astronaut father to be NASA scientists, Cassie has just returned from a successful moon mission, while Stella has left NASA behind. “When they reunite, old conflicts reignite, forcing the sisters to choose between staying on Earth or pursuing a future in space, as humanity’s fate hangs in the balance.”